Core77
- Topics
- Features
- Awards
- Careers
-
Firms
- Firms
- Search Firms;
- Firm Projects
- Forums
-
More...
- About Us
- Contact Us
- Advertise
- About
- Terms of Use
Why are WiFi Routers So Darned Ugly?
Most people use whatever their ISP gives them. Professionals are not buying consumer hardware. These are marketed exclusively to morbidly obese video game addicts with closets full of KMFDM t-shirts and dakimakura who need to upload pictures of their "EDC loadouts" sprawled out across their grandma's craft table at the maximum possible speed. Taste left that equation long ago and it's never coming back.
This is where some of the commercial/soho world is doing much better - crazy routers don't appeal to people who actually have to manage them, or hide them in a commercial space.
A more substantial post might mention the functional requirements of routers, such as heat dissipation and radio range. While they could certainly look nicer, many of the clean-looking ones like Google's cylinders don’t have the same performance, and counter that with a mesh network architecture. Let’s not perpetuate the stereotype of snooty industrial designers caring only about the looks.
Haha love this post. Next step is to contact one of these designers and let them tell they're story. What was the design brief and how much creative freedom did they have?
ROLF! ... SOOO TRUE!
I'm in IT since 1995 and they have become even more ugly.
The good ones of today do look like '80 back to the future fails.
I've a tiny travel one for IOT and kids in the living room ... but as it misses antenna's it's not very powerful.
And separate an ugly very powerful one in the closet for work usage everywhere in the rest of the house.